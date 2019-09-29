 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
On Contact – War with Iran? Stephen Kinzer

Published time: 29 Sep, 2019 07:10
© RT
Host Chris Hedges talks to journalist and author, Stephen Kinzer, on efforts by Saudi Arabia and Washington to cripple Iran’s economy, inevitably putting Saudi Arabia, its Gulf allies and Washington on a collision course with the Islamic Republic that could end with war. Kinzer is the author of ‘Reset: Iran, Turkey and America’s Future’ and ‘All the Shah’s Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terror.’

