On Contact – War with Iran? Stephen Kinzer

Host Chris Hedges talks to journalist and author, Stephen Kinzer, on efforts by Saudi Arabia and Washington to cripple Iran’s economy, inevitably putting Saudi Arabia, its Gulf allies and Washington on a collision course with the Islamic Republic that could end with war. Kinzer is the author of ‘Reset: Iran, Turkey and America’s Future’ and ‘All the Shah’s Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terror.’

