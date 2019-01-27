HomeShowsOn contact

The Lobby – USA

Published time: 27 Jan, 2019 06:52

The Lobby – USA, a four-part Al Jazeera documentary on how the government and intelligence agencies of Israel work with US domestic Jewish groups to spy on, smear, and attack critics – which was blocked under heavy Israeli pressure – has been leaked online by the Chicago-based Electronic Intifada, the French website Orient XXI, and the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. To discuss the series in a two-part interview, Chris Hedges is joined by Ali Abunimah, co-founder of Electronic Intifada, and author and journalist Max Blumenthal.

Follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/OnContactRT

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies