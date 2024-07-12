icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jul, 2024 12:54
Civilian airliner crashes outside Moscow

A Sukhoi Superjet 100 has gone down in Moscow Region, with only three crew members listed on board, officials have said
A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 airliner has crashed outside of Moscow, local officials have said. There were three crew members reported on board.

Local authorities told TASS that the plane crashed on Friday afternoon in the Kolomna district, southeast of the Russian capital, and that emergency services had been dispatched to the scene. The plane, which typically seats 87 to 98 passengers, belonged to Russian gas giant Gazprom, was undergoing repairs and had taken off as part of a test flight, they added.

A crew of three was on board, officials said. Unconfirmed reports said they were all killed in the crash.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

