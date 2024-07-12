Civilian airliner crashes outside Moscow

A Sukhoi Superjet 100 has gone down in Moscow Region, with only three crew members listed on board, officials have said

Local authorities told TASS that the plane crashed on Friday afternoon in the Kolomna district, southeast of the Russian capital, and that emergency services had been dispatched to the scene. The plane, which typically seats 87 to 98 passengers, belonged to Russian gas giant Gazprom, was undergoing repairs and had taken off as part of a test flight, they added.

A crew of three was on board, officials said. Unconfirmed reports said they were all killed in the crash.

