Moscow has rejected a resolution demanding the return of the Zaporozhye NPP to Kiev’s control

Russia has urged the UN not to support Ukraine’s claims to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the largest such facility in Europe, accusing Kiev of launching strikes that frequently jeopardize the safety of the plant.

Speaking at a UN General Assembly meeting on Thursday, Russia’s deputy representative to the organization, Dmitry Polyansky, displayed a Ukrainian drone that allegedly hit the plant earlier this year. He said that attacks on the station by Kiev’s forces are “regular and numerous.”

“The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi formulated [principles] for ensuring safety at the Zaporozhye NPP,” Polyansky said, referring to the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“One of these principles – the prohibition of attacks on the plant – is regularly violated by Ukraine, as the agency experts at the [site] have the opportunity to verify. There is enough evidence of this – I have in my hands the wreckage of a Ukrainian UAV that attacked the Zaporozhye NPP on April 7,” the Russian diplomat stated.

Polyansky urged the assembly not to support the Kiev-pitched resolution, which demands the return of the plant to Ukraine’s control and the withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from the site. The aim of the resolution is “to try to promote the false Western narrative about the source of threats to nuclear facilities in Ukraine,” the Russian diplomat argued.

“If Kiev were truly interested in ensuring nuclear security, it would not regularly carry out reckless attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP... This is the only real threat to nuclear facilities in Ukraine that exists today,” Polyansky stated. He claimed that by calling for Russia to abandon the plant, Kiev’s Western backers are simply trying to “smuggle in their own political agenda” unrelated to the facility’s safety.

The Zaporozhye NPP has been targeted multiple times since Russia took control of the plant in the early weeks of the Ukraine conflict. Kiev considers the facility to be illegally occupied, but has staunchly denied attacking it, placing the blame on Russia. Zaporozhye Region is among four former Ukrainian territories which voted to join Russia in 2022.

The IAEA maintains an observer mission at the site and has condemned the strikes on the station, but has declined to attribute blame for them, arguing that “indisputable evidence” is needed to establish who is responsible.

The 193-member UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted the resolution supporting Kiev’s claims to the plant with 99 votes in favor, nine against, and 60 abstentions. However, the resolution is not legally binding.