icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
India’s Modi visits Russia: Live Updates
9 Jul, 2024 09:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian troops showered with bomblets in Iskander missile strike (VIDEO)

An ammo dump and 20 vehicles were hit, along with up to 65 military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry has said

A Russian missile strike has inflicted extensive damage on a Ukrainian military column in the northeast of the country, footage released by the Defense Ministry shows.

The attack happened near the village of Stetsovka in Sumy Region, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The settlement is located roughly 10km north of the region’s administrative center.

The Russian military believes the Iskander-M missile strike destroyed an artillery munitions storage dump and 20 Ukrainian vehicles, as well as killing up to 65 troops.

The video released by the ministry was apparently filmed by a drone using an infrared camera. It shows a stationary column of large vehicles that are understood to have been trucks. Multiple explosions could then be seen in the area, indicating a cluster weapon strike. Later, a massive fire could be seen raging in the forest next to a crossroads following what appears to have been a secondary detonation.

The video began circulating on social media on Monday. Initial reports claimed that the high casualty number was explained by the fact that Ukrainian soldiers had gathered at the location for an inspection at the time of the missile strike. It highlighted the importance of reconnaissance for the effective use of long-range weapons, the post said.

READ MORE: Russia takes out three US-made Ukrainian missile systems (VIDEO)

Since last week, the Russian military has released multiple videos demonstrating the use of the Iskander missile system against Ukrainian targets. The weapons successfully hit three HIMARS rocket launchers armed with ATACMS ballistic missiles in Kherson Region, two Patriot air-defense launchers in Odessa Region, two S-300 air-defense launchers in Poltava Region, and military aircraft at several Ukrainian airfields, according to reports.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
India rejected Western advice to destroy own economy - PM Modi’s economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal
0:00
25:24
The RNC preview
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies