The exhibition showcasing the country’s achievements was held at the VDNKh exhibition center in Moscow

The Russia EXPO international exhibition wrapped up with a grand closing ceremony at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh) in Moscow on Monday.

An estimated 200,000 people gathered at the VDNKh to mark the end of a months-long event showcasing the country’s diverse achievements.

The closing of the Russia EXPO was timed to coincide with the Day of Family, Love, and Faithfulness – a holiday that aims to promote traditional family values, which was established by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022.

Putin visited the VDNKh on Monday to meet with the Russia EXPO staff. He praised the organizers and said similar exhibitions would be held in the country’s regions in the future.

A number of events marked the end of the Russia EXPO, including a concert, a flower show, and a family parade that attracted hundreds of participants.