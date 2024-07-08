icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Western mercenaries killed Russian POWs – German medic | Russia-Ukraine conflict
8 Jul, 2024 16:07
Russia EXPO closes with grand ceremony (VIDEO)

The exhibition showcasing the country’s achievements was held at the VDNKh exhibition center in Moscow
The Russia EXPO international exhibition wrapped up with a grand closing ceremony at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh) in Moscow on Monday.

An estimated 200,000 people gathered at the VDNKh to mark the end of a months-long event showcasing the country’s diverse achievements.

The closing of the Russia EXPO was timed to coincide with the Day of Family, Love, and Faithfulness – a holiday that aims to promote traditional family values, which was established by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022.

Putin visited the VDNKh on Monday to meet with the Russia EXPO staff. He praised the organizers and said similar exhibitions would be held in the country’s regions in the future.

READ MORE: Winner named in beauty pageant at Russia EXPO

A number of events marked the end of the Russia EXPO, including a concert, a flower show, and a family parade that attracted hundreds of participants.

