icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Another Ukrainian fighter jet taken out by Russian strike (VIDEO) | Russia-Ukraine conflict
British PM concedes ‘sobering’ defeat
5 Jul, 2024 05:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Child killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russian town – governor

Five other people were injured in the attack on Krasnodar Region, Veniamin Kondratyev has said
Child killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russian town – governor

A child has been killed and five other people injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Krasnodar Region, local Governor Veniamin Kondratyev has said.

Several drones were shot down by air defenses over the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Azov Sea coast, Kondratyev wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.

Some of the debris fell onto a residential area, damaging a three-story apartment block, according to the governor.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamala Harris: Snubbed and struggling
0:00
25:36
Jill Biden’s Vogue controversy and Orban’s ceasefire mission in Ukraine
0:00
24:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies