Child killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russian town – governor

Five other people were injured in the attack on Krasnodar Region, Veniamin Kondratyev has said

A child has been killed and five other people injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Krasnodar Region, local Governor Veniamin Kondratyev has said.

Several drones were shot down by air defenses over the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Azov Sea coast, Kondratyev wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.

Some of the debris fell onto a residential area, damaging a three-story apartment block, according to the governor.

