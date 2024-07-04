Another Ukrainian fighter jet taken out in a Russian strike (VIDEO)

A MiG-29 has been destroyed by an Iskander missile blast in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Defense Ministry has reported

Russia has claimed a third successful tactical missile strike on a Ukrainian airfield this week, with a MiG-29 fighter jet said to have been eliminated on the ground in Dnepropetrovsk Region.

The latest reported Iskander strike hit the Dolgintsovo airfield, located some 10km east of the city Krivoy Rog. The ministry published a video on Thursday showing drone surveillance of the site, which confirmed at least three aircraft parked there, and the subsequent missile attack struck one of the hardstands.

The powerful explosion shown in the video destroyed the plane, weapons stored nearby, and several service vehicles used by the airfield staff, according to the Russian military. The strike was reportedly conducted on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, the Russian ministry released similar footage showing Iskander strikes on two Ukrainian airfields in Poltava Region. It said the first of them, which apparently used a cluster munition, damaged seven Su-27 fighter jets, while the second one destroyed a Mi-24 attack helicopter and other equipment.