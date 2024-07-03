icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2024 20:14
The ‘Beauty of Russia-2024’ will be held at the VDNKh exhibition center in Moscow this week
Russia EXPO to host beauty pageant
FILE PHOTO: Participants of the 'Beauty of Russia-2023' © Sputnik / Artur Lebedev

The grand opening of the ‘Beauty of Russia-2024’ beauty and talent festival took place on Wednesday at the Russia EXPO international exhibition in Moscow. 

The opening ceremony was held during the ‘Miss Moscow-2024’ pageant at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh). The festival will be held on July 7.

As part of the event, a parade of national costumes representing different regions of Russia will be held. The winners of the festival from previous years are expected to take part in the parade alongside the pageant participants.

According to the organizers, the event will allow viewers “to immerse themselves in the country’s rich cultural heritage and discover the possibilities of using traditional materials and techniques in modern clothing.” 

The festival also features designer fashion shows, performances by young vocalists, and pop stars.

The ‘Beauty of Russia’, which has been held since 1995, is one of the oldest beauty pageants in the country. Participants are traditionally the finalists of regional beauty contests. The winners, who have represented Russia at international competitions at different times, have gone on to become Miss World, Miss United Continents, Miss Earth, and others.

RT
'Miss Moscow-2024' pageant participant at Russia EXPO in Moscow, July 3, 2024 © Sputnik / Anatoly Medved

‘Miss Moscow’ is an annual beauty contest for residents of Moscow and the Moscow region under the age of 35. Its predecessor was one of the first Soviet beauty pageants, Moscow Beauty, held from 1988 to 1991.

