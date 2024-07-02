Kremlin issues update on Modi visit

Preparations for an official trip to Russia by the Indian leader are in their final stages, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Preparations for an official visit to Russia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have entered the final stages, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday, adding that Moscow sees the event as “very important.”

The visit comes after Modi secured a third consecutive term as Indian prime minister in last month’s general election.

Media reports have suggested that Modi’s visit has been scheduled for sometime next week, likely July 8. Peskov did not confirm the date but suggested that the Kremlin and New Delhi would announce this soon.

“I can only confirm that the visit is in the final stages of preparation,” he said.

Regional affairs, as well as issues concerning regional and global security, will be “high on the agenda” when Modi meets with Russian President Vladiir Putin, the Kremlin spokesman said.

The two leaders will also discuss bilateral trade and economic relations, Peskov said, noting that Moscow and New Delhi have “mutual political will” to develop cooperation in a number of areas.

“Considering the very trusting nature of the relationship between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi, one can expect that there will be an exchange of opinions on all issues that are on the agenda, and there are many of them,” he added.

The leaders of Russia and India meet each year under the terms of a declaration on strategic partnership. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, regular summits were interrupted and a meeting in 2020 had to be canceled.

Putin visited New Delhi in 2021 and met with Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand in 2022. The Indian prime minister hasn’t made an official trip to Russia since 2019.

Nevertheless, India and Russia have maintained robust ties despite scrutiny from the US and its allies over the Ukraine conflict, and Putin and Modi have continued to hold regular talks over the phone.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has also continued to grow, exceeding a record $65 billion last year, largely driven by India’s increased imports of discounted Russian coal and oil.