icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky outlines model for talks with Russia: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Nine Ukrainian jets destroyed in one day (VIDEO)
2 Jul, 2024 11:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Kazakh opposition blogger dies after being shot in Kiev

Aydos Sadykov has passed away in the Ukrainian capital after spending nearly two weeks in a coma following an assassination attempt
Kazakh opposition blogger dies after being shot in Kiev
©  Fcebook/Aidos Sadikov

Kazakh opposition figure and blogger Aydos Sadykov has passed away in Kiev after being shot last month in an apparent assassination attempt, his wife Natalia Sadykova reported on Tuesday on her Facebook page. 

On June 18, an unknown assailant approached the car in which Sadykov and his wife were sitting in the Shevchenkivsky district of the Ukrainian capital and fired several shots at him before fleeing the scene. His wife was unharmed in the attack. 

After the assassination attempt, the 56-year-old Sadykov fell into a coma for 13 days before ultimately passing away on Tuesday. 

“Aydos Sadykov left us today at 3:00 Kiev time. My beloved husband, the father of our three children, a great son of the Kazakh people. Aydos gave his life for Kazakhstan, accepted a martyr’s death at the hands of killers. Aydos fought for life in intensive care for thirteen days, but no miracle happened,” his wife wrote, adding that she blames Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the blogger’s death. 

The Kazakh government has vehemently denied its involvement in Sadykov’s murder. The speaker of the country’s Senate, Maulen Ashimbayev, has dismissed such allegations as “provocations and insinuations that do not correspond to reality.” 

An investigation into the attack has identified two main suspects, both citizens of Kazakhstan: Meiram Karatayev and Altay Zhakanbayev. Investigators claim both fled to neighboring Moldova after the attack. They were placed on the international wanted list. 

Kiev regime tortured US journalist to death – Putin READ MORE: Kiev regime tortured US journalist to death – Putin

On June 21, Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s office reported that Zhakanbayev had been detained by the Kazakh authorities after he voluntarily turned himself in. Kiev has announced that it would request that both suspects be extradited to Ukraine to stand trial, but the Kazakh authorities have refused, stressing that the country “does not extradite its citizens to other states.” 

Nevertheless, Tokayev has expressed Astana’s readiness to cooperate with Kiev on the investigation, including through Interpol. Ashimbayev has also stated that Kazakh prosecutors are already in contact with their Ukrainian colleagues and are providing all of the necessary assistance. 

Sadykov was known as the creator of the opposition Kazakh Telegram and YouTube channel Base where he criticized the Kazakh government and Tokayev, accusing them of being “puppets” of the Kremlin. He and his family moved from Kazakhstan to Kiev in 2014, where they acquired refugee status. Last year, he was put on Kazakhstan’s wanted list for “inciting hatred.”

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden’s struggle: A nation’s concern
0:00
25:26
The southern US border & Mexican elections
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies