The settlement of Novopokrovskoye has been liberated from the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said

The settlement of Novopokrovskoye in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been “liberated,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.



The village was taken under control from the Ukrainian military thanks to “the active actions” of the Center group of forces, the statement read. The development allows the Russian military to “improve its tactical position” in the area, it added.

Novopokrovskoye is located in the Yasinovatsky district of the DPR, northwest of the regional capital of Donetsk.

Elsewhere in the DRP, the Russian military “delivered a defeat” to the Ukrainian forces in the area of the villages of Evgenovka, Novgorodskoye, Timofeevka, Sokol, Toretsk, and Progress, the ministry said. Five Ukrainian counterattacks have also been repelled across the region, it added.



During the fighting in the DPR over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost up to 405 troops and several units of hardware, including a US-supplied Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, MaxxPro armored vehicle, and an M777 howitzer.

On Sunday, the Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the villages of Spornoe and Novoaleksandrovka, also in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

In February, Russian forces captured the town of Avdeevka, a major Ukrainian stronghold near Donetsk, significantly reducing the ability of Kiev troops to shell the city.

Moscow’s forces have since then been steadily advancing in the DPR and other areas, including in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region, taking a number of settlements under control.

Russia’s Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said last month that thanks to “the courage, dedication and professional work” of the Russian troops “we have the initiative along the entire front line, [and are] consistently degrading the enemy’s combat potential.”