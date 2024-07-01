Documentaries about Ukraine conflict screened at RT film festival

The festival was part of the Russia EXPO in Moscow

Riveting stories of soldiers, volunteers and war reporters covering the Ukraine conflict were shown at RT’s three-day documentary film festival in Moscow that concluded on Sunday.

The festival called ‘The Heroes of Our Times’ was part of the Russian EXPO forum held at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh).

The event opened with a film about the Donbass city of Avdeevka, which remained an arena of fierce battles between Ukrainian and local forces for years and was finally wrested from Kiev’s control in February 2024.

Other films screened at the festival include a chronicle of the work of military psychologists who help civilians overcome the traumas of war, and a profile of Spanish anti-fascist volunteers who arrived in Donbass to defend the locals from Ukrainian forces.

On Sunday, the attendees viewed a 25-minute film by veteran war correspondent Aleksandr Sladkov, who filmed interviews with Ukrainian POWs. On the same day, documentarian Maksim Fadeyev and war correspondent Sergey Belous participated in a panel discussion, sharing their first-hand experience about working in the war zone.

RT first launched the festival last year, screening films in Moscow and other cities. “It also came to Donbass. Films were shown to Russian soldiers stationed along the front lines, as well as in the hospital,” RT’s correspondent Roman Rosarev said. “Since the beginning of the festival, it’s already been viewed by over 60,000 people all over the world.”