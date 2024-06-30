icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow issues warning over US spy drones: Russia-Ukraine conflict
30 Jun, 2024 15:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia strikes New York in Donbass with giant bomb (VIDEO)

A Ukrainian command center in the village in the Donetsk People’s Republic was destroyed, according to reports
Russia strikes New York in Donbass with giant bomb (VIDEO)
©  Telegram / @The_Wrong_Side

A video of what is said to be the use of Russia’s new FAB-3000 heavy aerial bomb against Ukrainian positions in the settlement of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic has emerged on social media.

According to reports by some Russian Telegram channels on Sunday, the three-ton high-explosive bomb equipped with a guidance module struck a Ukrainian command center, killing at least 60 troops and destroying four vehicles. The affected building “disappeared without a trace,” one of the reports claimed.

The drone footage of the strike, allegedly made in New York, captured a gigantic explosion. RT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip. Russia’s Ministry of Defense has not commented on the matter.

The FAB-3000 was reportedly deployed for the first time in the village of Liptsy during Russia’s advance in the Kharkov Region two weeks ago.

Russian military experts said that FAB-3000 bombs pack a punch that’s enough to destroy even the strongest fortifications, and that new technology allows targets to be hit with a high degree of accuracy.

Western experts have also acknowledged that the FAB-3000 and smaller air-launched bombs, which Russia upgraded with pop-out wings and satellite navigation, pose an extremely serious threat to the Ukrainian military.

WATCH rare Russian heavy bomb hit Ukrainian positions
Read more
WATCH rare Russian heavy bomb hit Ukrainian positions

Defense News wrote earlier this week that “in recent months” Russia has used this kind of weaponry against Ukraine’s front-line troops. “Currently, Ukraine has few counters to glide bomb strikes,” it said.

The settlement of New York first appeared on the maps in the mid-19th century; the exact origins of its name are currently unclear. Some historians say it is related to an American entrepreneur, who operated in the village, while others link it to Mennonite settlers, who came to the area from the city of Jork in Germany. There’s also a suggestion that the Americanized name was simply a result of a transliteration error from the Latin to the Cyrillic alphabet.

Over the past several months, Russian troops have been making steady gains in Donbass. In early May, Moscow also launched an offensive in Kharkov Region. President Vladimir Putin said it was a response to the routine shelling of Russian civilian infrastructure by Ukrainian troops in the border regions, requiring the creation of a “sanitary zone.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE
‘It all came from the West’: Who is behind the golden age of terrorism in the Middle East?
‘It all came from the West’: Who is behind the golden age of terrorism in the Middle East? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE
‘It all came from the West’: Who is behind the golden age of terrorism in the Middle East?
‘It all came from the West’: Who is behind the golden age of terrorism in the Middle East? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Moscow Mules debate special
0:00
24:4
No end in fight? Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, former UN assistant secretary general on Syria
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies