Khabib’s gym searched by Russian cops (VIDEO)

29 Jun, 2024 14:18
The raid is reportedly part of an investigation into a series of terrorist attacks in southern Russia
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on October 28, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. © Getty Images / Eric Alonso / Contributor

Security forces in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan have raided a training facility owned by UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing local police.

Video footage showing security forces surrounding the gym in the Dagestani capital, Makhachkala, has been shared on social media.

The search is reportedly part of an investigation into a series of terrorist attacks in Dagestan earlier this month. No arrests were made during the raids, according to local media.

Russian media outlets previously said former MMA fighter Gadzhimurad Kagirov, a cousin of Magomed Omarov – the former head of Dagestan’s Sergokalinsky district – was among a group of armed men who attacked sites in the city of Derbent, and was killed during the ensuing counter-terrorist operation. Kagirov reportedly trained at the raided gym. Omarov’s son and a nephew were also among the attackers.

Nurmagomedov has denied that Kagirov was a member of his team, but noted that the former wrestler may have previously trained at his gym for a couple of months. The raided club was named after the father of the former UFC lightweight champion Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, following his death due to coronavirus complications in 2020.

The terrorist attacks occurred in the regional capital, Makhachkala, and in Derbent – a large city 120km to the south – on June 23. The gunmen opened fire on two churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post, spreading panic in both cities.

According to the regional health authorities, the atrocities claimed the lives of 21 people, including 16 police officers and an Orthodox priest, Father Nikolay Kotelnikov. The assailants reportedly slit the throat of the 66-year-old cleric. At least 43 people were injured in the assault. Russia’s Investigative Committee later reported that five terrorists were eliminated, and their identities were confirmed.

