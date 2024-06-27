icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German-supplied howitzer destroyed in Donbass (VIDEO)

A PzH 2000 self-propelled gun has been taken out by Russian heavy artillery, drone footage shows
German-supplied howitzer destroyed in Donbass (VIDEO)
©  Social media

A battlefield video surfaced online on Thursday showing a German-supplied Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled 155mm howitzer, operated by Ukraine, being destroyed by Russian artillery.

The artillery piece was reportedly destroyed recently near the key Donbass town of Avdeevka, which was liberated by Russian troops in mid-February. The howitzer was observed by Russian surveillance drones, which tracked it from its firing position to a wooded area nearby.

The weapon was targeted by Russian artillery, reportedly using a 2S7M Malka self-propelled 203mm heavy cannon. The Ukrainian howitzer caught fire, resulting in an internal explosion of its ammunition stock, the footage suggests.

The Ukrainian military has been extensively using German-supplied PzH 2000s during the conflict with Moscow. The howitzers boast a range of over 40km and high accuracy. According to German media reports, Kiev’s troops recently started using the systems to conduct strikes on Russian soil.

READ MORE: Ukraine begins using German weapons to strike Russian territory – Bild

Kiev has received least 28 weapons of the type, with multiple units destroyed by the Russian military in artillery duels and suicide drone strikes. Early this year, Germany pledged to supply Ukraine with 18 additional PzH 2000s.

