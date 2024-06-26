Divorce fees in Russia could soar

The charge to terminate a marriage may be hiked almost eightfold, according to RBK, citing amendments to the tax bill

Russia’s Finance Ministry has proposed increasing the state fee for divorce almost eightfold starting in 2025, the business news outlet RBK reported on Wednesday, citing amendments to the national tax bill.

According to the report, the fees for those seeking to end their marriage could rise from 650 rubles ($7.45) to 5,000 rubles ($57.31).

This will apply to couples who do not have common minor children and are divorcing by mutual consent, as well as those seeking divorce through the court. If both parties consent, they can submit a joint application for divorce to the Civil Acts Registration Office. In other cases, ending a marriage will require a judicial procedure.

The report cited data by national statistics bureau Rosstat showing that more than 683,000 divorces were registered in Russia in 2023.

Meanwhile, the fee for registering a marriage is expected to remain the same at 350 rubles ($4), RBK wrote.

In addition, the ministry proposed increasing the fee for state registration of a name change from the equivalent of $18.34 to over $57.

The amendments were reportedly added to a bill that introduces a new progressive personal income tax, which the Duma approved in the first reading on June 20.

The tax will remain at 13% for those earning the equivalent of up to $27,500 a year, but will increase for higher incomes. The maximum tax rate will be 22% for incomes exceeding $573,000.

Russia had a progressive tax scale up until 2001, when the government decided to introduce a flat rate of 13% in a bid to attract investment to the country. In 2021, an extra 15% bracket was introduced for incomes exceeding the equivalent of roughly $68,500 a year.

According to the Finance Ministry, the measures are expected to bring in over $29 billion to the state coffers next year.