Russia celebrates 70th anniversary of first nuclear power plant (VIDEOS)

Among the events in the city of Obninsk is an international forum, with guests from more than 80 countries

Russia is marking the 70th anniversary of the launch of the world’s first nuclear power plant in the city of Obninsk, Kaluga Region on Wednesday. The facility, which is now a museum, has opened a new exhibition for the occasion.

The Obninsk Nuclear Power Plant was put into operation on June 26, 1954, and was phased out in 2002. Following the launch, the facility served for some time as a testing ground for pioneering nuclear technologies.

A variety of events are being held in the city on the occasion, with Russian officials and foreign guests from more than 80 countries.

The dignitaries visited the museum, which underwent months of refurbishment to recreate the historic interior design and atmosphere.

A roundtable on the promotion of Russian nuclear education abroad is also taking place in Obninsk. Rosatom’s personnel director-general, Tatyana Terentyeva, said the state-controlled corporation’s work with partner countries is long-term in nature. She added that it includes the building of nuclear power plants as well as education provided to local specialists.

As part of these efforts, the city, which is around 100km from Moscow, is hosting the Obninsk Tech Summer School for foreign students seeking to learn about key developments in the field.

On Wednesday, the Second Obninsk NEW International Youth Nuclear Forum began, devoted to the next seven decades of nuclear technology development. Representatives of more than 80 countries attended. The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, welcomed the guests via video link.