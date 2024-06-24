icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Two dead in fire at research institute outside Moscow (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2024 13:45
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian forces strike large logistics center in Ukraine – MOD

The report comes after Kiev fired US-supplied missiles at Russia’s Crimean peninsula, killing four civilians and injuring more than 150
Russian forces strike large logistics center in Ukraine – MOD
FILE PHOTO. ©  Evgeniy Biyatov;  RIA Novosti

The Russian military has destroyed a large logistics hub used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to store and redistribute weapons, including missiles delivered to Kiev by the West, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The report comes after Ukraine launched a missile barrage on Russia’s Crimean peninsula on Sunday, which involved five US-supplied ATACMS equipped with controversial cluster munition warheads. While most of the missiles were shot down by Russian air defenses, one ended up exploding in the air over the city of Sevastopol, leading to multiple civilian casualties. The attack is estimated to have killed at least four people, including two children, and injured more than 150, according to local authorities.

In its regular update on the Ukraine conflict, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its forces, using unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, artillery, and tactical aviation, had conducted a strike on a “large logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.” This was being used for the “accumulation, storage and redistribution of weapons, including missiles delivered to the Kiev regime by Western countries.”

The report also claimed that, over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems had destroyed 176 Ukrainian drones, six US-made ATACMS missiles, four Patriot missiles, and ten HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire rockets

On Sunday, the ministry also reported that Russian forces had conducted a series of long-range attacks against targets across Ukraine using high-precision, long-range sea-based weapons. All of the missiles hit their designated targets, including a training center for Ukrainian pilots, the report said.

Washington siding with terrorism – Moscow
Read more
Washington siding with terrorism – Moscow

Meanwhile, Moscow has condemned the continued delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine and accused the US of waging a “hybrid war” against Russia, effectively becoming a party to the Ukrainе conflict. 

Following Sunday’s attack on Sevastopol, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, to present her with a demarche for the attack on Sunday. It described the attack as “a new bloody crime of the Kiev regime patronized and armed by Washington.” The ministry warned that Washington’s encouragement of the Ukrainian authorities to prolong hostilities by striking deep inside Russian territory “will not go unpunished.”

Previously, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that Russia may consider supplying its own long-range weapons to countries and regions where they could be used to attack countries that provide Ukraine with military support.

Top stories

RT Features

The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen?
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen? FEATURE
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen?
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen? FEATURE
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The week in focus: Putin’s global moves & Biden’s image problem
0:00
26:16
CrossTalk: Strategic errors
0:00
25:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies