Deadly assaults on synagogue & Orthodox churches in Russia: Live updates
Unknown assailants have launched a series of attacks on a synagogue and two Orthodox churches, as well as a traffic police station, in the southern Russian region of Dagestan. The incidents are taking place in the regional capital, Makhachkala, and the southern city of Derbent.
At least six police officers have lost their lives in shootouts with the attackers – one in Derbent and one in Makhachkala, the authorities said. At least 12 officers were injured, including six in an attack on the regional capital’s traffic police station.
The assailants also broke into an Orthodox church in Derbent and killed a local priest. The synagogue in the city, which also came under attack, was allegedly set on fire. Photos and videos of the burning building have surfaced on social media.
23 June 202418:15 GMT
The perpetrators that launched the attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala are members of an “international terrorist organization,” Russian law enforcement authorities have said, without providing any further details on the suspects’ alleged allegiance.
- 18:14 GMT
One Russian National Guard serviceman has been killed in the clashes with the militants in Makhachkala, authorities have confirmed.
- 17:55 GMT
Firefighters have been called away from the Derbent synagogue due to concerns that attackers could still be inside, RIA Novosti reported, citing the head of the public council of the Russian Jewish Communities Federation. Gunfire can still be heard near the building, according to the news agency.
- 17:52 GMT
Intense fighting has broken out near the church in Makhachkala, RIA Novosti has reported, citing its correspondent at the scene. According to the Telegram channel Mash, some 40 people are being held hostage inside the church. The authorities have not commented on this information.
- 17:45 GMT
The head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, condemned the attacks, calling them a “villainous provocation” aimed at sowing discord between religions.
- 17:42 GMT
A counter-terrorism operation has been launched in Dagestan in response to the attacks, the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee has said.
- 17:35 GMT
The head of the North Caucasus Muslim Coordination Council, Ismail Berdiev, has strongly condemned the attacks in Dagestan. He slammed the assailants as “brutal and hateful beasts.” Dagestan is a predominantly Muslim region.
- 17:31 GMT
Sounds of gunfire can still be heard in central Derbent, according to witnesses. Local law enforcement officers are reportedly still engaged in a fight against the attackers near the Orthodox church.
- 17:30 GMT
The moment of the attack on the police officers in Derbent appears to have been caught on video. Loud gunfire can be heard in the clip, which was published on social media. Footage shows several police cars parked down the street, where law enforcement officers can be seen returning the assailants’ fire. The witness believed to have shot the video refers to the attackers as “militants.”
- 17:17 GMT
The regional interior ministry has confirmed the death of a 66-year-old Orthodox priest in the attack on the church in Derbent. Earlier, a local public official claimed that the attackers had slit his throat.