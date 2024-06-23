icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Civilians killed in ATACMS attack on Crimea: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine’s deadly attack on Sevastopol: Live updates
23 Jun, 2024 14:42
LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine’s deadly attack on Sevastopol: Live updates

Kiev has struck the Crimean city with US-supplied ATACMS missiles, killing three people and injuring more than 120
Ukraine’s deadly attack on Sevastopol: Live updates
Law enforcement officers on the street of Sevastopol after a rocket attack on the city by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. ©  Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky

The city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Russia came under a massive Ukrainian missile attack on Sunday. Kiev’s forces used several US-made ATACMS equipped with cluster warheads in the strike, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Most of the missiles were shot down by Russian air defenses, but one, which was also hit, veered off course and detonated over the city. The missile’s “warhead explosion mid-air led to numerous civilian casualties,” the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Russian authorities, at least three people, including two children, were killed in the incident. More than 120 civilians, including 27 children, were injured.

