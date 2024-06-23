Ukraine’s deadly attack on Sevastopol: Live updates

Kiev has struck the Crimean city with US-supplied ATACMS missiles, killing three people and injuring more than 120

The city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Russia came under a massive Ukrainian missile attack on Sunday. Kiev’s forces used several US-made ATACMS equipped with cluster warheads in the strike, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Most of the missiles were shot down by Russian air defenses, but one, which was also hit, veered off course and detonated over the city. The missile’s “warhead explosion mid-air led to numerous civilian casualties,” the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Russian authorities, at least three people, including two children, were killed in the incident. More than 120 civilians, including 27 children, were injured.