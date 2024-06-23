Two-year-old child killed in Ukrainian attack on Crimea

The shelling has also claimed the life of another civilian and left more than 20 injured, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev has said

At least two people, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Crimean Peninsula, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev has said.

Citing preliminary data, the official said on Sunday that at least 22 people were injured as a result of the attack. He wrote on Telegram that all available ambulance teams were dispatched to the area of Uchkuevka in the northern part of the Russian port city on the Back Sea.

Earlier in the day, Razvozhaev said Russian air defenses had repelled a Ukrainian missile attack. He added, citing preliminary data, that five aerial targets had been shot down, though numerous shell fragments fell in the coastal area, causing injuries and fires in two locations.

Ukraine has routinely launched missile and drone attacks on the peninsula, many of which have resulted in civilian casualties, according to Russian officials. On Friday alone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported at least 70 UAVs were intercepted in the area.

In recent weeks, Kiev has also used US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles and other Western-provided assets to strike targets in Crimea. While the US has claimed it does not allow Ukrainian strikes using American-made long-range weapons deep into Russia, this policy does not apply to Crimea, which both Kiev and the West regard as part of Ukraine. The peninsula voted overwhelmingly to join Russia in 2014, following a Western-backed coup in Kiev.