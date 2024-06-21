icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US-supplied F-16s to be stationed inside Ukraine – White House: Russia-Ukraine conflict
21 Jun, 2024 15:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia on top across front line – defense minister

Andrey Belousov made the revelation at a Kremlin ceremony for the best military graduates
Russia on top across front line – defense minister
File photo: Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov visits the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet in Primorye Territory, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry

Russian forces have the initiative all along the front thanks to their skill and professionalism, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said.

Belousov spoke on Friday, at the Kremlin ceremony for the best-in-class graduates of military and security academies. Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the event. 

“In trying times, our army and navy have repeatedly proven that they are capable of adequately responding to the most serious threats and challenges,” Belousov said. “Today, during the special military operation, Russian service members are honorably fulfilling their military duty, effectively defending national interests, and resolutely fighting the followers of the Nazi ideology.”

“Thanks to their courage, dedication and professional work, we have the initiative along the entire front line, [and are] consistently degrading the enemy’s combat potential,” Belousov concluded.

The recently appointed defense minister noted the increased responsibility of unit commanders and officers under the circumstances, in a nod to newly minted officers from military academies.

Border warfare, logistics strikes and hunt for aircraft: The week in the Ukraine conflict (VIDEOS)
Read more
Border warfare, logistics strikes and hunt for aircraft: The week in the Ukraine conflict (VIDEOS)

Belousov described the Ukraine conflict as “the struggle to establish a fair and equal world order.”

This past week has seen heavy fighting along the entire front line. Russian forces have advanced towards Gulaypole on the Zaporozhye front, fortified a bridgehead near Chasov Yar, and decimated Ukrainian counterattacks to the north of Kharkov, near Volchansk and Liptsy.

Meanwhile, Russia has carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian strategic assets such as bridges and airfields, while using drones to “hunt” Western-supplied weapons systems.

Speaking to the graduates, Putin vowed to increase the deliveries of equipment to the frontline troops, mentioning drones, armored vehicles, attack jets, high-precision weapons and communications systems.

Top stories

RT Features

India’s most valuable resource may be running out
India’s most valuable resource may be running out FEATURE
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome?
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome? FEATURE
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s most valuable resource may be running out
India’s most valuable resource may be running out FEATURE
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome?
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome? FEATURE
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Under the spotlight: Biden’s problem with public perception
0:00
23:43
‘Finish the job’
0:00
26:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies