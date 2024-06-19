Putin’s state visit to North Korea: LIVE UPDATES

The Russian president is set to discuss sensitive topics with Kim Jong-un

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a “very busy agenda” for his official state visit to Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, during which he is expected to hold comprehensive talks with the country’s leadership on economy, security, and other global issues.

Kim Jong-un personally greeted Putin upon his arrival at the Pyongyang airport early Wednesday morning, and the two leaders are expected to hold lengthy face-to-face talks to discuss “the most important, the most sensitive issues” following an official welcoming ceremony later in the day.

The visit is largely focused on the international agenda, with Moscow and Pyongyang expected to sign a number of bilateral documents, including a landmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.