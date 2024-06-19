icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Numerous countries refuse to sign Zelensky ‘peace summit’ communique: Russia-Ukraine conflict
19 Jun, 2024 02:01
LIVE UPDATES

Putin’s state visit to North Korea: LIVE UPDATES

The Russian president is set to discuss sensitive topics with Kim Jong-un
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcome ceremony at the airport of Pyongyang, North Korea, June 19, 2024 ©  Vladimir Smirnov / Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a “very busy agenda” for his official state visit to Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, during which he is expected to hold comprehensive talks with the country’s leadership on economy, security, and other global issues.

Kim Jong-un personally greeted Putin upon his arrival at the Pyongyang airport early Wednesday morning, and the two leaders are expected to hold lengthy face-to-face talks to discuss “the most important, the most sensitive issues” following an official welcoming ceremony later in the day.

The visit is largely focused on the international agenda, with Moscow and Pyongyang expected to sign a number of bilateral documents, including a landmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

  • 19 June 2024

    02:21 GMT

    The two leaders left the airport in the same vehicle, and Kim saw his guest off to the Kumsusan residence for senior foreign visitors, where President Putin would rest after his flight.  

    The Korean Central News Agency reported that “driving along the beautiful streets of Pyongyang… the leaders shared innermost thoughts and exchanged opinions on the development of relations between the DPRK and Russia.” 

    The state-run media outlet pointed out that the two officials continued their conversation on arrival at the residence, with President Putin expressing “deep gratitude for the fact that Comrade Kim Jong-un personally came to the airport to cordially greet him.” 

  • 02:00 GMT

  • 01:57 GMT

    Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, earlier said that the two sides intend to sign several agreements, including a landmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

    “The approaches of the two countries to current foreign policy problems are very close or completely coincide,” Ushakov said, noting that Moscow and Pyongyang advocate the formation of a multipolar world on the principles of equality, respect for sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs.

  • 01:53 GMT

    Ahead of his second trip to Pyongyang after 24 years, the Russian president outlined the goals of the visit in an article published by the leading DPRK daily, Rodong Sinmun.

    Moscow and Pyongyang will develop their own trade and security arrangements, immune from pressure from the West, to bring “more democracy and stability to international relations,” Putin wrote. The countries will also “jointly oppose illegitimate unilateral restrictions, and shape the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia,” he added.

  • 01:39 GMT

    Though it was early morning in Pyongyang, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un personally arrived at the airport as President Putin’s plane touched down. The two officials spoke for a few minutes right then and there on the red carpet surrounded by an honor guard company.

