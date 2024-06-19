icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Numerous countries refuse to sign Zelensky ‘peace summit’ communique: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin’s state visit to North Korea: LIVE UPDATES
19 Jun, 2024 01:29
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine will never join NATO – Moscow

The US-led bloc set unrealistic preconditions for Kiev, according to Russia’s deputy foreign minister
Ukraine will never join NATO – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov ©  Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

Ukraine will never become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said, warning the US-led military bloc against repeating the same old mistakes.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated last week that “there is no membership issue to be discussed,” unless Kiev defeats Moscow on the battlefield. “We need to ensure that Ukraine prevail that’s an absolute minimum for Ukraine to become a member of the alliance,” he said.

“This means this will never happen,” Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday. “I hope Mr. Stoltenberg understands this.”

The Russian diplomat said that Stoltenberg should know better what happened after NATO announced at its Bucharest summit in 2008 that Ukraine would become a member in the future.

Ukraine must defeat Russia to join NATO – US READ MORE: Ukraine must defeat Russia to join NATO – US

“This became the trigger for much of the entire crisis that we are observing today. If NATO members are ready to fall into the same trap again and history teaches them nothing, then they will get hit again and their bruises will get worse,” he said, reiterating that Ukraine joining NATO is “ruled out.”

President Vladimir Putin has warned for nearly two decades that NATO’s policies undermine Russian national security. He signaled last week that Moscow could order a ceasefire and start negotiations as soon as Kiev completely withdraws its troops from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. However, a lasting peace could only be achieved if Ukraine commits to neutral status and abandons plans to join NATO.

Both Kiev and NATO dismissed the offer as an unacceptable “ultimatum,” but the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, noted that Ukraine would be better off accepting Putin’s offer now. “The next terms under which a ceasefire can be achieved and some kind of peace agreement signed will be tougher with regard to Ukraine,” he warned.

Top stories

RT Features

‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire FEATURE
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India FEATURE
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire FEATURE
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India FEATURE
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Zelensky and the billions: Trump’s stark revelation
0:00
27:32
Reproduction’s role in the 2024 election
0:00
27:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies