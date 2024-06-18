icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Numerous countries refuse to sign Zelensky ‘peace summit’ communique: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russia and North Korea to sign strategic partnership treaty
18 Jun, 2024 11:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Hackers expose Ukrainian ‘drone pilots’

Purported details have been published of military personnel involved in operations against Russia
Hackers expose Ukrainian ‘drone pilots’
FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian soldier launches a military drone. ©  Jose Colon / Anadolu via Getty Images

A hacker group has leaked a purported database of more than 1,000 Ukrainian military personnel, including drone pilots allegedly linked to attacks on civilian targets.

The list was revealed on Tuesday by a group calling itself ‘Russian angry hackers did it’ (RaHDit). It includes profiles of over 1,100 people allegedly part of Kiev’s robotic aircraft forces, who were described as “those who drop grenades from the sky on our guys, give targets to artillery, and strike civilians in the deep rear.”

The entries include images, phone numbers, home addresses, serial numbers of identification documents, email addresses, links to social media pages, and other kinds of personal information.

Roughly half of the doxxed individuals are allegedly members of the 383rd Remotely Controlled Aircraft Regiment. RaHDit claims it obtained an entire list of personnel from the unit. The roster is male-dominated, but women supposedly serving in the 383rd are also named, including a cook and a medic.

Russian oil depot ablaze after drone strike (VIDEOS)
Read more
Russian oil depot ablaze after drone strike (VIDEOS)

The unit is notable for its suspected role in attempted strikes with Soviet-era Tu-141 Strizh drones in the early phase of the Ukraine conflict. Kiev converted several of the large fixed wing reconnaissance aircraft into long-range kamikaze drones. Infamously, one of them crashed in central Zagreb, Croatia in March 2022, although the NATO nation’s leadership declined to directly blame Kiev.

The 383rd was also responsible for an attack on an airfield in Ryazan Region in December 2022, in which three Russian military personnel were killed and seven others injured, according to Russian investigators, as reported by Kommersant last year. Another episode in the same criminal case happened in October 2022 and involved a weaponized UJ-22 Airborne drone that unsuccessfully targeted an airfield in Kaluga Region.

Colonel Sergey Burdenyuk, the Ukrainian regiment’s commander, is currently wanted in Russia after a court issued an arrest warrant against him in absentia. His profile is among those published by the hacker team.

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India FEATURE
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India FEATURE
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reproduction’s role in the 2024 election
0:00
27:35
The US is the godfather of the Gaza genocide, Israel is showcasing unhinged extremism (Ali Abunimah)
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies