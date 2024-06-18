icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jun, 2024 11:08
Sky News misreports Putin’s North Korea arrival

The British outlet claimed the Russian president had already landed in Pyongyang while showing footage from the city of Yakutsk
Russian President Vladimir Putin landing at the Yakutsk airport. ©  Sergey Karpukhin;  RIA Novosti

Sky News erroneously broke the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already landed in North Korea during its morning broadcast on Tuesday. The outlet showed footage of the Russian leader disembarking his plane in the Russian city of Yakutsk while claiming that it is the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. 

The British outlet also made a post on X claiming that Putin had already touched down in North Korea, although that message has since been deleted. Sky News has also stopped mentioning on air that Putin is already in Pyongyang.  

While Putin is indeed scheduled to travel to North Korea on Tuesday for what will be his first visit to the country since 2000, he is first holding several meetings in the Siberian city of Yakutsk. 

According to the Kremlin, Putin is expected to travel to Pyongyang later in the day, where he will stay until Wednesday. After that, the president will travel to Vietnam. 

In North Korea, the Russian leader is scheduled to meet with his counterpart Kim Jong-un and take part in talks on a wide range of issues, including the economy, security, and international affairs. 

READ MORE: Russia and North Korea to sign strategic partnership treaty

The two sides are also set to close a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, according to the Kremlin, which stated that the signing of the deal will take place “at the highest level.” According to Putin’s foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, the treaty will “outline the prospects for further cooperation” between Moscow and Pyongyang and will be aimed at ensuring greater stability in Northeast Asia.

