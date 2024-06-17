Polish President Andrzej Duda has suggested that different ethnic groups should revolt against Moscow’s rule

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called for a “process of decolonization” of Russia, citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He implied that ethnic minorities should break away from Moscow’s rule and form their own states.

Russia is one of the most diverse countries in the world with over 190 ethnic groups that speak more than 270 languages and dialects, according to the government.

Speaking at the so-called “Peace for Ukraine” conference in Switzerland on Sunday, Duda described Russia as a “prison of nations.” The country is “home to almost 200 ethnic groups,” which “became the residents of Russia as a result of methods used in Ukraine today,” the Polish leader claimed.

“Russia remains the largest colonial empire in the world, which, unlike European powers, has never undergone the process of decolonization and has never been able to deal with demons of its past,” Duda stated. “As a member of the international community, we have to finally say – there is no [space] for colonialism in the modern world.”

Since Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state, Poland has been one of the most vocal proponents of aid to Ukraine. According to the Polish media, Duda’s main mission in Switzerland was to “highlight the scale of the Russian threat.”

Earlier this year, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggested the readiness to potentially host US nuclear weapons, which Moscow called a “provocation” and “deeply hostile policy.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Moscow has no intention of attacking NATO members and dismissed claims to the contrary as scare tactics.

In August 2023, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote an op-ed for the Izvestia newspaper, condemning “the crimes of colonialism” committed by the West and arguing that Western overseas possessions, such as France’s New Caledonia, Britain’s Gibraltar, and US’ Guam, are modern-day “colonies.” She wrote that “the free world will undoubtedly win, and the process of decolonization will be completed.”