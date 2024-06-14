icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin names conditions for Ukraine peace talks: Russia-Ukraine conflict
14 Jun, 2024 23:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Four people killed in Ukrainian strike on apartment block

A residential building in Russia’s Shebekino has partially collapsed after the attack
Four people killed in Ukrainian strike on apartment block
A building in Russia’s Shebekino, which was partially destroyed during a Ukrainian strike on June 14, 2024. ©  Russian Emergency Services / Sputnik

At least four civilians were killed when Ukrainian troops struck a five-story apartment block in the city of Shebekino in Russia’s western Belgorod Region, emergency services said in the early hours of Saturday. The death toll could rise as first responders continue clearing the rubble and looking for survivors. 

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier that seven residents have been hospitalized. The residential building partially collapsed following Friday’s strike. 

Shebekino is located near the border with Ukraine. It has become a frequent target of rocket and drone attacks since February 2022, when Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state.

Also on Friday, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit a car in the village of Murom, near Shebekino, killing the driver, Gladkov wrote on Telegram. On the same day, a woman was killed when a rocket struck her home in the village of Oktyabrsky, while another person was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds after the village on Arkhangelskoye was shelled.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev of indiscriminately firing at cities and deliberately targeting civilians, including with Western-supplied ammunition.

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
German parliament’s bold move & the global shift away from Western hegemony
0:00
28:5
Royal luxury: Faberge & imperial porcelain - The Russian Empire’s discreet charm
0:00
20:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies