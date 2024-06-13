icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Reporters injured in Ukrainian attack on Russian frontline city: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russian reporter dies of injuries from Ukrainian attack
13 Jun, 2024 18:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Western silence encourages Kiev’s atrocities – Zakharova

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has highlighted Ukraine’s targeting of journalists
Western silence encourages Kiev’s atrocities – Zakharova
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Guneev

International institutions that stay silent in the face of Ukrainian atrocities become Kiev’s accomplices in these crimes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said, highlighting the targeted attack on a Russian news crew near Gorlovka that killed a photographer and seriously injured two others.

On Thursday morning, an NTV crew reporting from Donbass came under Ukrainian fire near Gorlovka. Journalist Aleksey Ivliev, camera operator Valery Kozhin, and their Russian military escort were wounded. Kozhin later died of his injuries.

“Once again, representatives of the journalistic community and Russian media find themselves in the crosshairs of the Nazi regime in Kiev,” Zakharova told reporters at the regular press briefing.

She pointed out that according to some sources, the crew was deliberately targeted by a Ukrainian drone, which dropped a mortar shell on their location. 

According to Zakharova, international organizations from the UN on down have either remained silent or voiced “general concerns” about “this monstrous hunt for our correspondents,” practically becoming Ukrainian accomplices and encouraging further atrocities on Kiev’s part.

Russian reporter dies of injuries from Ukrainian attack
Read more
Russian reporter dies of injuries from Ukrainian attack

“The blood of Russian journalists is not only on the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also the international officials in Vienna, Geneva, Paris and New York,” Zakharova said. “I hope that now at least, the spokesman for the UN secretary-general, Mr. [Stephane] Dujarric, will not let this pass without comment at his next briefing, and will find the courage to say who carried out the attack, and condemn it.”

Zakharova’s comments came as Iliev, Kozhin and their escort were still undergoing surgery for their injuries. Kozhin has since passed away.

The 46-year-old camera operator began working at NTV in 2006. He had spent months at a time in conflict zones, including Syria and the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. 

Ivliev has reportedly survived the surgery and is recovering. The 56-year-old reporter has worked at NTV since 1993, mainly covering armed conflicts and environmental issues.

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The hidden financial agendas behind Ukraine and AIPAC’s influence on US politics
0:00
28:6
Redefining terrorism: The BRICS stand
0:00
27:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies