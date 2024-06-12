icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US lifts arms ban on Ukrainian neo-Nazi unit: Russia-Ukraine conflict
12 Jun, 2024 07:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin comments on strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Some 80% of the country’s thermal power generation capacity has been destroyed in Russian attacks, according to Vladimir Zelensky
Kremlin comments on strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
FILE PHOTO: Rescuers and workers clear debris in a turbine hall after a strike on a power plant in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. © AFP / Genya Savilov

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s power grid because it provides energy to Kiev’s military infrastructure, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said.

Peskov told journalists that it would be better to address the question of whether Ukraine’s energy facilities constitute a legitimate target to the Russian Armed Forces, when questioned about the issue on Tuesday.

However, the spokesman stressed that “undoubtedly, in specific cases it [the power grid] is related to the military infrastructure” of Ukraine.

Russian strikes on thermal and hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine have forced the country’s energy companies to institute nationwide rolling blackouts in recent weeks.

Speaking at a conference of Kiev’s backers in Berlin on Tuesday, Vladimir Zelensky claimed that energy remains “one of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s main targets.”

Expect ‘years’ of power outages – Ukrainian PM
Read more
Expect ‘years’ of power outages – Ukrainian PM

Russia’s missile and drone campaign has already destroyed nine gigawatts of Ukraine’s electrical generating capacity, including 80% of thermal power and one third of hydroelectric power, the politician said.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is going to need equipment for heating and electricity plants from its foreign supporters in the coming months. “This will allow us to respond to the situation here and now,” he explained.

Throughout the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry has been saying that its missile and drone attacks have been solely aimed at Ukrainian military facilities and energy infrastructure, which ensures the operation of the country’s defense industry.

According to the ministry, the resumption of strikes against the power grid in recent months was a response to Kiev’s attempts to target Russian oil depots and refineries.

Top stories

RT Features

Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Folly of escalation
0:00
25:16
NATO’s dangerous game of chicken, and the Western spin on India’s elections
0:00
26:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies