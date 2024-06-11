icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US lifts arms ban on Ukrainian neo-Nazi unit: Russia-Ukraine conflict
US president’s son convicted
11 Jun, 2024 14:33
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian Navy ships training for long-range strikes en route to Cuba

The Northern Fleet mission included drills in the Atlantic Ocean, the Ministry of Defense reports
Source: The Russian Defense Ministry

A Russian Navy flotilla currently sailing to Cuba has conducted drills in the Atlantic Ocean, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The tactical naval group deployed by Russia’s Northern Fleet includes two of the most modern Russian military assets: the Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarine Kazan and the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the lead vessel in its class.

According to the statement, the two ships have delivered simulated long-range strikes against enemy naval targets located over 600km away.

Kazan’s primary armaments are cruise missiles, which can be older Oniks, newer Kalibr systems or, reportedly, the newest hypersonic Zircon projectiles, depending on the loadout. The frigate can fire the same array from its vertical-launch systems, as well as other weapons.

US to shadow Russian nuclear sub near Cuba – CBS READ MORE: US to shadow Russian nuclear sub near Cuba – CBS

Previously during the trip, the frigate’s crew trained to deal with an air raid using its guns and specialized anti-aircraft systems, the statement said.

The Russian flotilla, which also includes the oil tanker Pashin and the salvage tug Nikolay Chiker, is scheduled to reach Cuba on Wednesday, with the stopover set to last until next Monday.

The US Navy has deployed two destroyers and two support ships with sonar equipment to shadow the Russian nuclear boat, according to CBS. Another destroyer and a US Coast Guard cutter are following the rest of the group, a source told the news outlet on Monday.

Top stories

RT Features

Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Week in review: Biden’s peace deal & American political discontent
0:00
27:12
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Biden talks war
0:00
25:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies