Russian Navy ships training for long-range strikes en route to Cuba

The Northern Fleet mission included drills in the Atlantic Ocean, the Ministry of Defense reports

A Russian Navy flotilla currently sailing to Cuba has conducted drills in the Atlantic Ocean, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The tactical naval group deployed by Russia’s Northern Fleet includes two of the most modern Russian military assets: the Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarine Kazan and the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the lead vessel in its class.

According to the statement, the two ships have delivered simulated long-range strikes against enemy naval targets located over 600km away.

Kazan’s primary armaments are cruise missiles, which can be older Oniks, newer Kalibr systems or, reportedly, the newest hypersonic Zircon projectiles, depending on the loadout. The frigate can fire the same array from its vertical-launch systems, as well as other weapons.

Previously during the trip, the frigate’s crew trained to deal with an air raid using its guns and specialized anti-aircraft systems, the statement said.

The Russian flotilla, which also includes the oil tanker Pashin and the salvage tug Nikolay Chiker, is scheduled to reach Cuba on Wednesday, with the stopover set to last until next Monday.

The US Navy has deployed two destroyers and two support ships with sonar equipment to shadow the Russian nuclear boat, according to CBS. Another destroyer and a US Coast Guard cutter are following the rest of the group, a source told the news outlet on Monday.