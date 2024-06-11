Russian Su-34 bomber crashes, killing crew – MOD

The incident occurred in the mountainous area of North Caucasus

A Russian Su-34 supersonic bomber has crashed in the country’s mountainous North Ossetia-Alania region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday morning. Both pilots have been killed. The jet was flying a routine training mission.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the aircraft has suffered a technical failure, the MOD said, as quoted by the TASS news agency.

North Ossetia is located in the North Caucasus, bordering South Ossetia and Georgia from the south.

The twin-seat plane is capable of striking ground targets with high-precision bombs and missiles. Russian Su-34s have flown multiple combat missions in Syria and Ukraine.

The incident occurred two months after a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber crashed in southern Russia when returning from a raid in Ukraine, killing two of its four crew members.

In October 2022, a Russian Su-34 suffered an engine failure and crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, killing 16 people. Both pilots survived.