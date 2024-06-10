icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Primakov Readings’ Forum to address Russia’s role in multipolar world

The International Forum will be held on June 25-26 in the Russian capital  
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the audience at the Primakov Readings Forum, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Maksim Blinov

The tenth annual ‘Primakov Readings’ International Forum on the theme of ‘Russia in the global context’ will be held in Moscow on June 25-26.

A number of high-ranking officials will take part in the event, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, senior foreign policy aide to the Russian president Yuri Ushakov, top Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev, and the chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, Sergey Lebedev.

The forum will also bring together leading Russian and foreign experts in the field of international security, world politics, and economics, plus representatives of public organizations, politicians, and diplomats.

The discussions at the forum, named after the late Russian Prime Minister Evgeny Primakov, will center on the role of the BRICS group of emerging economies in a new global economic architecture. The participants will also discuss the emerging multipolar world order and prospects for relations between the countries of Greater Eurasia, as well as security in the Baltic region and the impact of the latest crises on European security.

READ MORE: New Delhi urges cooperation and negotiation in ‘troubled world’ – ex-envoy

The West is being faced with the “strategic miscalculations” of its sanctions policy aimed at crippling the Russian economy, and its efforts to isolate Russia from global trade, the president of the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Aleksandr Dynkin, wrote in a note ahead of the forum.

“Not a single economy in today’s world could withstand such aggressive pressure,” he said.

This fall, Primakov would have celebrated his 95th birthday. In light of this, the main program of the forum will start with a session dedicated to his scientific and political legacy.

The event is organized by the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of Sciences, with the assistance of its partners the Primakov Center for International Cooperation, the World Trade Center and the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The project is supported by the Presidential Grants Foundation.

