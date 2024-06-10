icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France lying about troops in Ukraine – Lavrov: Russia-Ukraine conflict
10 Jun, 2024 07:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Scholz and Macron should resign – top Russian MP

The German chancellor and French president have “lost big time” in the European Parliament election, Vyacheslav Volodin says
Scholz and Macron should resign – top Russian MP
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. ©  Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have suffered crushing defeats in the European Parliament election and should resign, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has said.

Writing on Telegram on Monday, Volodin weighed in on the preliminary results in the EU parliamentary vote, according to which right-wing forces have made significant strides, rattling traditional parties.

In France, the right-wing National Rally party, associated with Marine Le Pen, is estimated to have scored around 32% of the vote, while Macron’s Besoin d’Europe coalition is projected to have won just 15%. The result has prompted the French president to announce a snap parliamentary election.

In Germany, Scholz’s Social Democrats scored their worst result in decades with 14% of the vote, according to projections. Meanwhile, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) is expected to finish second with an estimated 15% of the vote, trailing the center-right CDU/CSU alliance, which is estimated to have won around 30%.

READ MORE: Germany’s Scholz suffers EU election blow

At the same time, the center-right European People’s Party appears set to remain the largest political group in the EU parliament. As exit poll data continued to trickle in, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to “build a bastion against the extremes of the left and the right.” 

Summing up the projected results of the election, Volodin claimed that Macron and Scholz – whom he called a “disgrace to Europe” – have “lost big time.” He argued that the disappointing performance of Macron’s bloc was a sign of the “collapse” of the French president’s policies. Macron has effectively acknowledged this by dissolving the National Assembly, Volodin added.

Meanwhile, Scholz’s ruling coalition “has lost the support” of German voters, with the opposition already demanding a vote of no confidence in the government or snap elections, Volodin noted.

“Macron and Scholz are clinging to power with the last bit of their strength. The right thing for them to do would be to resign and stop victimizing the citizens of their states.” 

He also argued that the projected election results in France and Germany were “predictable,” claiming that they stem from economic stagnation, the migrant crisis, and EU states’ increasing involvement in the Ukraine conflict, which Volodin said is contrary to their national interests.

Top stories

RT Features

The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Week in review: Biden’s peace deal & American political discontent
0:00
27:12
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Biden talks war
0:00
25:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies