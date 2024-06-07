Zelensky’s ‘peace conference’ another ‘Eurovision’ – Putin aide

Moscow previously said it wouldn’t have attended the summit in Switzerland even if it were invited

The upcoming Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland is unlikely to achieve anything because Russia and China won’t be in attendance, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky told TASS news agency on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

Medinsky likened the Kiev-sponsored event, which will take place on June 15 and 16 at Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland, to the Eurovision Song Contest, from which Russia was banned shortly after the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

“Eurovision is taking place, and this will be something of the same. The results will be similar,” Medinsky stated, responding to a question on whether the upcoming conference makes any sense without the participation of Russia, China, and other leading global powers.

More than 160 delegations, including those from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries, have been invited to the event, according to the Swiss Foreign Ministry. Russia is not among them, and, according to an earlier statement from the country’s foreign ministry, would not have attended even if it had been invited.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in March that the conference would likely focus on promoting Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called ‘peace formula’, which Russia considers an unrealistic “ultimatum” rather than a blueprint for talks. It envisages the return of all former Ukrainian territories, including Crimea; a complete withdrawal of Russian troops; and an international tribunal for Russian leaders over alleged war crimes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently called the plan “a figment of a sick imagination.”

Brazil and Saudi Arabia are among a number of nations that will not attend the conference, while India is reportedly considering sending a low-level delegation. Mexico, Argentina and Pakistan also reportedly plan to skip the meeting.

China said in late May that it would not attend the summit because it “falls far short of China’s requests and general expectations,” which include both Russia and Ukraine taking part and all peace proposals being discussed “in a fair and equal manner.” China has been promoting its own peace formula, which consists of 12 points, including the cessation of hostilities and unilateral sanctions, mutual respect for national security concerns and the sovereignty of nations, and the rejection of a ‘Cold War’ mentality.

Russia has long insisted that it is open to a political solution to the conflict, and has repeatedly criticized the West, accusing it of worsening the situation with weapons supplies to Ukraine. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov on Thursday called the Swiss conference on Ukraine “an empty pastime,” but said Russia would closely monitor the talks.