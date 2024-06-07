Putin addresses SPIEF plenary session: Live updates

The president is discussing the global economy, politics and Russia’s long-term development plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering a speech at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He is expected to address a number of key issues, including the state of affairs with the national and global economy, as well as certain political issues, including the Ukraine conflict.

Following the speech, Putin, along with Bolivian President Luis Arce and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, will also answer questions from participants at the forum, which is holding its 27th annual event.

This year, SPIEF has brought together thousands of participants from 136 countries, including Brazil, India, China, Venezuela, Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe, and Bolivia.