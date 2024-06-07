Putin addresses SPIEF plenary session: Live updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering a speech at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He is expected to address a number of key issues, including the state of affairs with the national and global economy, as well as certain political issues, including the Ukraine conflict.
Following the speech, Putin, along with Bolivian President Luis Arce and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, will also answer questions from participants at the forum, which is holding its 27th annual event.
This year, SPIEF has brought together thousands of participants from 136 countries, including Brazil, India, China, Venezuela, Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe, and Bolivia.
Russia’s approach to cooperation based on equality and technology sharing, instead of striving for monopolization, allows more resilient ties between nations to be built and greater robustness of Russian businesses in the global market, giving them the opportunity to play “the long game” with foreign partners, Putin said.
Despite illegitimate Western sanctions, Russia remains one of the key participants of global trade and continues to develop logistics, expanding the countries it works with and strengthening relations with Asian countries, Putin told the forum.
Russia has proven its ability to be receptive and to quickly adapt to technological changes. It has already seen changes in the financial sector, electronic trade, transportation services and systems of state governance. Similar advancements are also being seen in the military sphere, where high rates of technological adaptability are required, Putin said.
Leading economies such as China and India, as well as other nations in Asia and Africa that have high economic growth rates, are set to define the global economic landscape by the middle of this century, Putin has said, citing experts.
The Russian president says a race has started among countries to strengthen their sovereignty in three key areas: the state, cultural values, and economy. At the same time, the countries that used to be the leaders of global development until recently are trying to maintain their hegemony.
Putin has begun his speech by greeting the participants of the forum, noting that this year’s event has been attended by more than 12,000 people from over 100 countries, including stakeholders and heads of the world’s leading businesses, experts, analysts, and political and social figures.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) plenary session has started. Russian President Vladimir Putin is being joined on stage by his Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.