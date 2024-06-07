Frenchman charged with military spying in Russia

The man is accused of breaking the country’s ‘foreign agent’ law, according to the Investigative Committee

A French citizen detained in Moscow earlier this week has been charged with violating Russia’s ‘foreign agent’ law, the Investigative Committee announced on Friday.

In a post on Telegram, the committee said the suspect “purposefully collected information in the field of military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation” without registering as a foreign agent for “several years.” The information in question “could be used against the security of the state when obtained by foreign sources,” the authorities added.

Under Russia’s foreign agent law, adopted in 2012 and expanded in 2022, anyone who receives support from abroad or is under the influence of entities from outside Russia is required to register and declare themselves as a foreign agent. Those found in violation of the law face fines of up to 5 million rubles ($55,000) and up to six years in prison.

According to the committee, the detainee intentionally failed to comply with the regulation. He has been placed in custody, and investigators said they intend to petition a court in Moscow later on Friday to have a restraining order placed on him while they continue to gather evidence.

The Russian authorities did not reveal the identity of the suspect, but media reports claim that he is Laurent Vinatier, 47, an academic who works for the Swiss non-profit ‘Center for Humanitarian Dialogue’ as an adviser on Russia and Eurasia. According to a report by Politico, the agency confirmed Vinatier’s identity and arrest in a written statement.

“We are aware that Laurent Vinatier, an advisor at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, has been detained in Russia. We are working to get more details of the circumstances and to secure Laurent’s release,” the statement stated.

In an interview broadcast on BFMTV late on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that a French national had been detained in Russia, but denied claims that the detainee worked for the government.

“Yes, one of our compatriots was arrested in Russia... it is one of our compatriots who works for a Swiss NGO… which deals in diplomacy and therefore serves many international figures… but in no case was it someone who works for France,” Macron stated. He noted, however, that the detainee “will receive all the consular protections” he is entitled to under the circumstances.