icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin outlines response to long-range strikes: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin addresses SPIEF plenary session: Live updates
7 Jun, 2024 11:33
HomeRussia & FSU

Children among injured after deadly Ukrainian strikes using US missiles (VIDEOS)

One of the ATACMS projectiles killed at least four people and left scores wounded, officials have said

At least four people have been killed and dozens injured in the Russian city of Lugansk on Friday, after Ukraine used US-donated missiles to attack the city, Russian officials have said.

Kiev fired five ATACMS missiles, four of which Russian air defenses intercepted, the Defense Ministry said. The fifth caused damage and resulted in more than 20 casualties on the ground, according to the statement. The military claimed that the weapons were intentionally directed at a residential area.

Local emergency services reported the partial collapse of an apartment building, with multiple people trapped under the rubble. They said three dead bodies have been recovered by rescue workers.

Natalia Pashchenko, Health Minister for the Lugansk People’s Republic, updated the casualty count later in the day. She put the death toll at four and said 43 people, including four children, had been injured.

The military said two residential buildings were seriously damaged, while journalists on the ground said as many as ten were affected.

An RT crew has filmed heavy damage to the roof of an apartment block and vehicles, as well as what appears to be munition fragments scattered in the area.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ukraine unveiled: The hidden truths you won’t hear in the mainstream media
0:00
27:26
CrossTalk: ‘Biden ceasefire?’
0:00
25:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies