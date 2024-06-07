Putin won’t descend to Biden’s level – Kremlin

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jun, 2024 01:07
The US president’s insults only hurt his own reputation, Dmitry Peskov has said
FILE PHOTO ©  Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has once again disparaged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, calling him a “dictator” in an ABC News interview on Thursday in Normandy, France, where he was attending a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

While trying to insult Putin, Biden also made an apparent mental stumble, claiming he has known the Russian leader for more than four decades and has been concerned about him all that time because he’s “not a decent man.”

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov addressed the latest remarks by the US president on Thursday, making it clear that Biden won’t drag Putin down to his level.

“The statements of the US president about Putin only harm Biden’s own reputation… Putin does not react to such insults, therefore he will not respond in this way,” Peskov said.

Biden has repeatedly insulted Putin, as well as other world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. For instance, he called Putin a “crazy son of a b*tch.” in February, and he claimed last year that China was run by “bad folks.” In March, he called Putin a “butcher” in connection with the Ukraine conflict.

When asked about the US leader’s insulting remarks earlier this year, Putin quipped they proved he was “absolutely right” to say it would be better for Russia if Biden stayed in office.

“When you asked me our preference for the next US president, I said we would work with any, but for us, for Russia, Biden was better,” Putin told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Thus, Biden's insults was an “appropriate reaction to what I said,” Putin continued. “It’s not like he could say ‘Good job, Volodya, thank you for the helping hand’.” In terms of who Moscow would like to see in the White House, he added, “I can say it again: Biden.”

