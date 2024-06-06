Suspect injured in shootout after gun assassination in Moscow (DISTURBING VIDEOS)

The firefight happened after a prominent skateboarder was killed in the Russian capital, possibly out of jealously, according to local media

A suspected assassin has been injured in a firefight with Moscow police, hours after he allegedly gunned down a man in the west of the Russian capital.

The brutal murder happened on Thursday morning and was filmed by a witness from a nearby building.

According to footage circulating online, the shooter fired at his victim from a short distance, injuring him. He then walked to the incapacitated man and fired two more shots at point-blank range.

The deceased was identified as Konstantin Balishansky, 34. He was known among the Moscow sports community as an accomplished skateboarder nicknamed ‘Kostya the Switch’ for his technique.

Witnesses later told police that the confrontation had started shortly before the victim was killed near his home. Another video published by Russian media appeared to show the gunman chasing Balishansky.

The ensuing police manhunt ended some 150 minutes later in a city park less than 3km away, after the suspect opened fire at officers.

In footage filmed from the vicinity, gunfire and shouting can be heard in the distance, as the witness says he is glad to be in relative safety. The suspect was later taken to hospital, reportedly with a gunshot wound to the head.

Images purporting to show the shooter’s equipment indicate that he was prepared for outdoor survival. He had camo, water, rations, a binocular, a long-bladed knife, what appeared to be a paper map, and other equipment.

The weapon apparently used in the murder was identified as an AKS-74u, a compact carbine variant of the Soviet-era Kalashnikov assault rifle designed as a personal defense weapon meant for tank crews and other heavy weapons operators.

Russian law enforcement initially said that the crime appeared to be a contract killing. Officials are yet to reveal the suspect’s identity.

Unconfirmed media reports have claimed that the shooter is a 35-year-old former skateboarder, who knew his victim and may have targeted him due to jealousy.