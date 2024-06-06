icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Passengers ejected from speeding tram before horror collision in Russia (VIDEO)

A tram rounds a bend at high speed before crashing into an incoming vehicle, causing multiple casualties

At least one person was killed and 67 injured early on Thursday in the Russian city of Kemerovo, when an out-of-control tram rounded a bend at high speed before crashing into an incoming vehicle.

In the first stage of the disaster, the tram’s brakes allegedly failed, causing two passengers to be ejected through a side door into the oncoming lane of a busy road.

The harrowing incident was captured by a road camera. Moments later, the vehicle – packed with commuters – slammed into another tram.

“A total of 67 people were injured. Of those, three are in a serious condition, two are in intensive care, and one is in surgery. Doctors are fighting for their lives. Ten people were sent for outpatient treatment,” Ilya Seredyuk, the acting governor of the region, wrote on his Telegram channel.

City mayor Dmitry Anisimov later wrote on Telegram that one person had died despite doctors’ efforts.

