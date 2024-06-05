EU must extend Russia sanctions for US to lend Ukraine $50bn – FT

Washington wants Moscow’s sovereign assets held in the bloc to be frozen indefinitely, the outlet has learned

Washington is ready to lend Kiev $50 billion, to be repaid with profits generated from frozen Russian assets, as long as the EU extends indefinitely its sanctions on Moscow, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a leaked discussion paper.

According to the FT report, the US wants the EU to keep in place, until the end of the Ukraine conflict, its sanctions on Russian state funds, which expire every six months unless renewed by unanimous consent, the aim being to ensure that Washington “is not left on the hook for repayments.”

However, such a decision requires the approval of EU leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a vocal critic of the bloc’s campaign of sanctions on Russia, the outlet noted.

The US is pushing for a deal ahead of next week’s G7 summit in Italy, where a financing mechanism backed by profits from Russian assets is expected to be at the center of the discussion, the article said.

The top option under consideration is a plan to give Ukraine a loan in cooperation with other G7 members that matches the projected windfall profits from about $300 billion in Russian assets frozen by the West. The loan could amount to as much as $50 billion, the outlet said, citing diplomats.

Various technical issues surrounding the proposed loan, such as its maturity, interest rate and whether it will be provided directly or through an intermediary such as the World Bank, have yet to be worked out.

According to the EU document, Washington sees any such loan as “conditional.” It depends on how the EU distributes the proceeds from the funds for repayments and ensures that “Russian central bank assets held in the EU remain immobilized until Russia has agreed to pay for the damage caused to Ukraine,” the paper said.

Such a pledge is crucial, the FT noted, because the bulk of Russia’s assets are locked in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear, generating an estimated €3 billion (well over $3.25bn) in annual profits.

Should the profits fall short of required repayments, or should the EU fail to agree to extend sanctions, the US would potentially be liable, the report argued.

However, some EU governments are concerned about the financial implications of such a move. The US will have to accept that the EU cannot guarantee the losses, a source told the outlet.

Russia has warned repeatedly that any action taken against its assets would amount to theft and would be violating international law, and has threatened retaliation.