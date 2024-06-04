Almost half of Ukrainians believe democracy in decline under Zelensky – study

Most blame policymakers for the current situation, not the conflict with Russia, a poll has revealed

Almost half of Ukrainians believe that democratic institutions have worsened in the country during the five years of Vladimir Zelensky’s presidency, a study has shown.

Zelensky remains in power in Ukraine despite his term in office having officially expired on May 20. The politician had earlier opted to scrap presidential elections, citing the fact that martial law had been imposed due to the ongoing military conflict with Russia.

On Tuesday, the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published the results of a poll suggesting that some 43% of Ukrainians think that democracy has deteriorated in the country under Zelensky. Another 29% said that there was no change, and 19% expressed belief that the institution had actually improved during the period, according to the study.

Those who noted a decline in democracy were also asked to name the reason for the situation; 28% said the actions of the authorities were to blame. The number of respondents who believe that their freedoms are being curtailed because of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev stands at only 11%, with another 3% saying that both factors have played a role, the poll, which was carried out by phone among 1,002 people in May, revealed.

Some 49% also said that the situation in the Ukrainian economy - in terms of the creation of conditions for development, transparency of rules and the fairness of the government’s attitude towards business - has also worsened during Zelensky’s rule. Out of this number, 23% linked the problems to national policymaking, with 16.5% saying that the economy had suffered because of the military conflict, the study read.

In his comment regarding the poll, KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky said “it is possible to interpret Ukrainians’ perception of changes in democracy and the economy as a lack of outstanding encouraging advances, but also without harsh accusations of the authorities.”

The figures suggest that Zelensky still has “significant room… to maintain a fairly high level of support and optimism about the future among the population,” but only if he recognizes the problems faced by the country and addresses them, Hrushetsky stressed.

Last month, Vladimir Putin argued that Zelensky’s legitimacy as president has “expired.” A few days later, he stressed that the Ukrainian constitution does not make any mention of the suspension of presidential elections, only explicitly prohibiting parliamentary elections under martial law.

While the Ukrainian mobilization legislation prohibits presidential elections in wartime, it says nothing about the possibility of extending the head of state’s term in office, Russia’s president said.

In Moscow’s view, the sole legitimate authority in Ukraine is now the parliament, Putin added.