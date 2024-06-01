icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Clooney Foundation hunting Russian journalists: Russia-Ukraine conflict
1 Jun, 2024 21:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Legendary Arctic explorer dies at 84

Lawmaker Artur Chilingarov has passed away, the State Duma reports
Legendary Arctic explorer dies at 84
FILE PHOTO. Artur Chilingarov. ©  Sputnik / Alexey Danichev

Legendary Russian explorer-turned-lawmaker Artur Chilingarov has passed away at the age of 84, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, announced on Saturday.

The scientist “made an invaluable contribution to the exploration of the North and the World Ocean,” the Duma’s Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said.

Chilingarov “led multiple expeditions, took part in the most difficult rescue operations, worked in extreme conditions for many years, committed feats of labor every day,” he added.

Born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1939, Chilingarov dedicated his whole life to studies of the World Ocean and both of the Earth’s poles. His career began in the early 1960s, with the scientist leading numerous expeditions in the polar regions, including drifting ice stations in the north, long-range flights in the most harsh conditions, as well as the Bellingshausen Station in the Antarctics.

Russian Arctic investment booming – official READ MORE: Russian Arctic investment booming – official

Following the demise of the Soviet Union, Chilingarov took a political career, getting elected as an MP multiple times as well as serving as a senator for one term. The political career did not spell the end to his scientific endeavors, with Chilingarov continuing to work in the field till late 2000s.

The scientist has received numerous state awards, including the top Soviet merit, the Order of Lenin, as well as Hero of the USSR and Hero of Russia medals.

Multiple top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have offered their condolences over Chilingarov’s death. “The president expressed his deep condolences over Chilingarov’s demise. They were true friends for years, they knew each other well. And the president sent a telegram with his condolences to the relatives and close ones of the Hero of Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza: A humanitarian catastrophe
0:00
26:38
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Joe Biden and every member of the US govt is complicit in Rafah genocide
0:00
30:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies