Children and family are key priorities for Russia – Putin

It is crucial that every child has the chance to be surrounded by care and love while growing up, the president has said

Children and family values are of the utmost importance for both society and the government, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The remarks were made in an official statement on International Children’s Day on June 1.

Putin praised the holiday and the idea behind it, noting that many families from across the country and other nations, including Belarus and China, have flocked to Moscow to take part in the festivities organized to celebrate the day.

“I would like to emphasize that in our country, the issues of raising children and strengthening family values are given priority attention by both the state and society. It is important that every child is surrounded by care and love, grows up healthy and happy, and develops their talents and abilities,” Putin said. He praised the work of the Russian Children’s Fund, a charitable organization that deals with a variety of issues concerning raising children and protecting the rights of minors.

In the run-up to the holiday, the president held a video conference with Russian families from various regions who were awarded the Order of Parental Glory. He praised the families present, all with three or more children, as “the pride of our country.” According to Putin, there are now more than 2 million large families with multiple children in Russia, and the number has jumped by more than a quarter in the past few years.

Putin often speaks about the importance of traditional family values in his speeches. In an address to the Federal Assembly in February, he suggested that all levels of government, civil society, and religious institutions should work together to make large families the social norm.

Researchers have raised the alarm over the demographic situation in Russia for some time, with official statistics showing the birth rate has been dropping since 2014, and plunged to its lowest level since the turn of the century in 2023. According to a study conducted by macroeconomic analysis center CMASF, the trend could translate into a significant decline in the population and lead to various problems for the economy.

In an interview with Argumenti i Fakty in March this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the demographic situation Russia’s “Achilles heel,” adding that it is vitally important to correct this by making large families a “fashionable” trend.