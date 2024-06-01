Russia strikes Ukrainian energy infrastructure – MOD

The latest long-range barrage was in response to Kiev targeting facilities inside Russia, the Defense Ministry has said

The Russian military has carried out a series of long-range strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and warehouses storing Western-supplied equipment, the Defense Ministry has said.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that high-precision air- and sea-based weapons were used to hit Ukraine’s energy facilities supporting the operations of the defense industrial base. The attack was also aimed at arsenals storing Western-produced arms, officials added.

“The objective of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets have been hit,” the statement said.

The Defense Ministry explained that the latest barrage was a response to Kiev’s attempts to attack Russian energy and transport facilities.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has attempted to target oil processing plants in several regions. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov also said on Friday that one of the strikes – which he claimed involved ten US-supplied ATACMS missiles – was aimed at the key Crimean Bridge. All of the projectiles were shot down by air defenses, according to the minister.

Ukrainian authorities have confirmed Moscow’s strikes, with Ukrenergo, the national power grid operator, saying energy facilities in five regions were hit. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said that the attack involved more than 50 missiles of various types and about 50 drones, claiming most of them were downed.

He also reiterated pleas for more Western-made air defense systems and aircraft, and released footage of a fire at what appeared to be an unspecified power generation facility.

Officials in Ukraine’s westernmost Lviv Region said six Russian missiles had hit three critical energy facilities, but that there were no casualties. Meanwhile, a clip shared by Strana.ua showed a powerful explosion in Stryi, also in Lviv Region. The outlet noted that the city is home to a very large gas storage facility and a military airfield.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian energy company DTEK said that two of its thermal power plants had been seriously damaged, without specifying their locations.

Russia has carried out repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid in recent weeks, causing serious damage and rolling blackouts as authorities in Kiev urged residents to conserve energy. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that its attacks are only aimed at Ukrainian facilities that support military operations and not at the civilian population.