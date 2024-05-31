icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 May, 2024 18:02
Russia and Ukraine conduct first prisoner exchange in months – Moscow

The United Arab Emirates provided assistance in the swap, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
A total of 75 Russian POWs who were “in mortal danger” in Ukrainian captivity have been returned to their homeland as part of the latest prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Friday. An equal number of Ukrainians were handed over to Kiev, it added.

The swap was facilitated by mediation from the United Arab Emirates, which also provided humanitarian assistance in the effort, the statement said. The released captives are currently receiving the necessary medical and physiological aid, and will be transferred to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation, according to the Russian authorities.

The Defense Ministry also published a video showing the reception of the returnees at home. The clip shows the soldiers being transferred in several buses. The former POWs were provided with mobile phones so that they could call their relatives and loved ones.

Food, water and some basic supplies, including clothes and shoes were also handed out to the men, the footage shows. It is the first such exchange between Russia and Ukraine in months. The previous swap took place on February 8, and involved 100 servicemen from each side. Two weeks prior, Kiev's forces shot down a transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs in Belgorod Region, claiming they were targeting an aircraft carrying a resupply of Russian missiles. All the Ukrainians onboard, as well the aircraft crew and the Russian servicemen accompanying the POWs, were killed in the incident.

The two sides also exchanged the remains of fallen troops on April 12, when Ukraine received 99 bodies and Russia 23.

READ MORE: RT editor-in-chief releases list of Ukrainian POWs ‘abandoned by Zelensky’

In May, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan stated that Kiev was not interested in bringing its soldiers back from Russian captivity. Moscow had offered to release 500 prisoners from its large numbers of captives in exchange for an equal number of Russians, but the Ukrainian authorities did not agree to the proposal, she said at the time. She also published a list of the Ukrainians she said had been “abandoned” by Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova also said that Kiev was seeking the return of “media personalities” while showing little interest in ordinary troops.

