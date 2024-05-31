New wave of Russian strikes reported across Ukraine

The attacks have caused numerous casualties in Kharkov and damaged energy infrastructure in two regions, local officials say

The Ukrainian authorities have reported a new wave of Russian missile strikes on the country, with explosions reported in Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepr, and Khmelnitsky Region. The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the matter

Sergey Popko, the head of the Kiev military administration, said on Friday morning that a Russian missile attack on Kiev damaged a car wash, a private household, and a warehouse, without providing further details. He added that there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

While the official previously claimed that all incoming missiles had been shot down, DTEK energy company said that shell fragments damaged the power grid and “completely destroyed a transformer substation” in the southern part of the Ukrainian capital.

Kharkov, which is not far from the Russian border, apparently suffered much more extensive damage. Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the local administration, said the attack killed at least five people, with more than 20 injured. He claimed that the barrage hit a five-story house, an administrative building, and a production facility.

Khmelnitsky Region was also affected. Sergey Turin, the head of the local administration, said the attack resulted in a partial blackout in one of the cities, and that there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

The authorities in Dnepr reported an attack by a Russian drone, and that the city was also hit by Russian artillery, which did not result in casualties.

Moscow reiterated that the attacks are only aimed at Ukrainian military targets and facilities that support their operations, and never at civilians. The Russian Defense Ministry said last month that it had stepped up strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in response to Kiev’s attacks on Russian oil processing facilities.