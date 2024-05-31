icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China will snub Switzerland conference on Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Donald Trump convicted in ‘hush money’ trial: Live updates
31 May, 2024 08:49
HomeRussia & FSU

New wave of Russian strikes reported across Ukraine

The attacks have caused numerous casualties in Kharkov and damaged energy infrastructure in two regions, local officials say
New wave of Russian strikes reported across Ukraine
©  Kiev military administration / Telegram

The Ukrainian authorities have reported a new wave of Russian missile strikes on the country, with explosions reported in Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepr, and Khmelnitsky Region. The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the matter

Sergey Popko, the head of the Kiev military administration, said on Friday morning that a Russian missile attack on Kiev damaged a car wash, a private household, and a warehouse, without providing further details. He added that there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

While the official previously claimed that all incoming missiles had been shot down, DTEK energy company said that shell fragments damaged the power grid and “completely destroyed a transformer substation” in the southern part of the Ukrainian capital.

Kharkov, which is not far from the Russian border, apparently suffered much more extensive damage. Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the local administration, said the attack killed at least five people, with more than 20 injured. He claimed that the barrage hit a five-story house, an administrative building, and a production facility.

Russia’s actions against Ukraine proportionate to security threats – defense minister
Read more
Russia’s actions against Ukraine proportionate to security threats – defense minister

Khmelnitsky Region was also affected. Sergey Turin, the head of the local administration, said the attack resulted in a partial blackout in one of the cities, and that there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

The authorities in Dnepr reported an attack by a Russian drone, and that the city was also hit by Russian artillery, which did not result in casualties.

Moscow reiterated that the attacks are only aimed at Ukrainian military targets and facilities that support their operations, and never at civilians. The Russian Defense Ministry said last month that it had stepped up strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in response to Kiev’s attacks on Russian oil processing facilities.

Top stories

RT Features

Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Back to Russia’s roots! A crafty look at the revival of folk traditions
0:00
23:59
CrossTalk: Lost legitimacy
0:00
25:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies