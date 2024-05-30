Belarusian region bordering Ukraine ready for ‘wartime’ – Minsk

Emergency services and civil defense units have a sufficient level of preparedness, the country’s deputy emergencies minister has said

Belarus’ southeastern Gomel Region is prepared for a “wartime” scenario, the nation’s deputy emergencies minister, Aleksandr Khudoleev, told journalists on Thursday during firefighting drills in the area.

The exercise involved assessing the level of preparedness of various state agencies and services, including emergency response teams and civil defense units, to operate during a potential conflict, according to BELTA news agency.

“The region’s systems are generally ready to switch to the wartime [working regime],” the minister said. He added that some additional measures would be taken to further enhance the interoperability of various agencies and ensure a smooth transition in a conflict scenario.

According to Khudoleev, the Gomel Region is the third one in Belarus to host such an exercise. The drills are particularly focused on ensuring the supply of food, fuel, and medicine, as well as maintaining communications in case of military conflict, BELTA reported.

Minsk also held a snap nuclear drill in early May, following a similar move by Russia. After the Kremlin announced the exercise, citing an “unprecedented” escalation of tensions with the US and its allies over Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko immediately ordered similar exercises to test the nation’s nuclear-capable weapon systems, including Iskander missile launchers.

Moscow stationed nuclear weapons in Belarus last year, following repeated requests from Minsk. The Belarusian leadership cited aggressive Western policies and the perceived threat posed by US nuclear missiles hosted by several of Washington’s European allies.

Minsk has so far stayed out of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow. Lukashenko stated last month that the crisis would “partially” decide the future of the world. He also criticized Ukraine for risking its statehood and said it had betrayed its past and traditions to secure Western backing.

The conflict has damaged ties between Minsk and the West, which had already been strained since the 2020 Belarusian presidential election. The vote was followed by massive protests openly backed by the EU, and particularly Poland.

In 2023, Warsaw reacted angrily to the decision by Minsk to host Russian nukes. Poland also branded its neighbor a “hostile” state and accused Belarus of “attacking” its border.